22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 9.6%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 3,335,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,809,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.
