22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 9.6%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 3,335,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,809,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

