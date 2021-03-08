239,475 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.26% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after purchasing an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $21,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.63 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

