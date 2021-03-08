$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $24.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.45 million to $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $151.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $309.99 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $438.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.49 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

