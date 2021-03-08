$282.25 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $282.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.43 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $249.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,272.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

