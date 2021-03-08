$293.07 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce sales of $293.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $205.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

