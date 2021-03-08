$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

