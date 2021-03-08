$32.55 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post sales of $32.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the highest is $32.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

