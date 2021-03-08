$321.52 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $321.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $378.16 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.81 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,869 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,299. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

