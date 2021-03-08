$321.52 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $321.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $378.16 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.81 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,869 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,299. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.