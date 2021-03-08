$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce sales of $38.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.77 million and the lowest is $38.54 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $170.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $171.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $197.93 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $209.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.83 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $258.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

