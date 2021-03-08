$385.95 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post sales of $385.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.69 million to $390.20 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $384.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO opened at $8.41 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,421 shares of company stock worth $2,813,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 341,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

