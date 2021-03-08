$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

