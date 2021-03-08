$406.14 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $406.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $404.54 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $367.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after buying an additional 268,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after buying an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

