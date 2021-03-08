45,933 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,376,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $81.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

