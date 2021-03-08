$46.62 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $46.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $220.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCRA. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,436 shares of company stock worth $4,770,948. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

