481,225 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 481,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.72% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

