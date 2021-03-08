4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $555,008.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

