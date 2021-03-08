51,976 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Allegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

