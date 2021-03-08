$531.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report sales of $531.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.50 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $534.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gray Television by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

