$57.77 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $57.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $219.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.60 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.80 million, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $811.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $60,992.00. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $492,356 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

