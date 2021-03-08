$586.02 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $586.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.54 million to $605.70 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $682.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $79.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,395,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,191 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after purchasing an additional 233,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

