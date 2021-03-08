5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$4.70. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 247,610 shares traded.

VNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.31 million and a P/E ratio of 172.96.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

