$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $6.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.08 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $25.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $26.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

NYSE DHR opened at $218.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.