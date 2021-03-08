$602.36 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $602.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.10 million and the highest is $619.40 million. Masonite International posted sales of $551.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of DOOR opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $39,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.