609,509 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 609,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,104. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $88.65 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

