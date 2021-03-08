63,800 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,800 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the airline’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $2,857,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

