$654.86 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $654.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. ITT reported sales of $663.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.