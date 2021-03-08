69,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $3,968,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

