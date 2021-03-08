$704.76 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $704.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.96 million. TransUnion reported sales of $687.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,296. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.