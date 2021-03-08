7,428 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.