775,349 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 775,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,405,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.48% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 280,447 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

