$78.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $78.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. LendingClub posted sales of $188.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $317.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $490.78 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $620.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of LC opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

