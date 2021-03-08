$83.00 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report sales of $83.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.82 million and the lowest is $80.70 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $39.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $301.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.26 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $412.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,795,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

