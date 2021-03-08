$84.14 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $84.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.21 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $381.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $410.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.59 million, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $521.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EPR Properties by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

