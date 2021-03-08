$858.19 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post sales of $858.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.50 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $783.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

