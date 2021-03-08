$867.16 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $867.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the highest is $928.60 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

