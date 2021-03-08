88mph (MPH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One 88mph token can now be purchased for about $115.51 or 0.00227187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $34.61 million and $1.67 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 329,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,600 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars.

