$90.89 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.53 million and the highest is $92.24 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $380.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE RM opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 416.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 499.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

