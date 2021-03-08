$91.23 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $91.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $320.70 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 287.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $207.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

