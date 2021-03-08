$94.52 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post sales of $94.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.67 million to $96.20 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $388.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $394.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

EGP opened at $135.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $60,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

