$95.50 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $95.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $92.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $123.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $417.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays downgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.