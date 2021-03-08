A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £151.50 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($197.94).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 504.73 ($6.59) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £565.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

