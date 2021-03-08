A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 323,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 146,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

