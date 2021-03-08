A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

AOS opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

