AAR (NYSE:AIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.47

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AAR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.