ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Plans $0.70 Annual Dividend

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6957 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

ABB has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years.

ABB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,522. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

