Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $663.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.00 million and the lowest is $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

