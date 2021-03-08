Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

