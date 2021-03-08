Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 9.4%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. 547,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 777,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Abraxas Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

