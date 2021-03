Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.09

Acacia Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

