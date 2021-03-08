Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.83

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 77482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $4,113,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $503,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

