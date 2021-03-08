Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.83

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 77482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.
In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $4,113,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $503,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
